SZA Confirms She’s In Album Mode And Teases “Shirt” Single

Posted By on February 17, 2021

In an interview for “CBS This Morning,” SZA reassures fans that her sophomore album is on the way and reveals that the next single from the upcoming album is coming very soon.

One thing that music lovers across genres can likely agree on is that waiting for one’s favorite artist to drop a new album can feel excruciating. Both Drake and Roddy Ricch are keeping their fans on the edge of their seats as hype for Certified Lover Boy and Feed Tha Streets 3 continues to build, but SZA fans know better than anyone about patiently awaiting an artist’s next album.

It’s been nearly four years since the release of her lauded debut effort Ctrl, and with the release of recent singles such as “Hit Different” and “Good Days,” SZA fans have been speculating that they are now closer than they have ever been to the TDE artist‘s highly anticipated sophomore album. Now, in a new interview with Gayle King and Anthony Mason for CBS This Morning, SZA has energetically confirmed that she is deep in album mode.

“New music is literally on the way,” she says during the interview. “I haven’t slept. I’m coming directly from the studio right now. It’s like 5am; I left the studio around 3:30.”

SZA continues to discuss her musical efforts with King and Mason before landing on the topic of “Shirt,” one her recently teased snippets that went viral on TikTok. According to SZA, however, the adopted title isn’t even the official name for the song, which is set to be the next single from her upcoming album.

“‘Shirt’ is super easy to remember, and now every time I’m working on it in the studio, I reference it as ‘Shirt,'” she jokes. When expressing her appreciation for the snippet’s reception on TikTok, she says, “Now this song that I wasn’t even 100% sure [would get] placement on my album has centered itself on my album, and I rushed to get it out and ready.”

SZA then confirmed that she has even shot a video for the upcoming single. Are you excited to hear the final version of “Shirt” as well as SZA’s upcoming sophomore album?

Via HNHH

