SZA Confirms Talks Of The Weeknd Collaboration In The Works

December 29, 2020

We need this collab.

SZA and The Weeknd worked together on “Power Is Power,” a single (and great quote) from Game Of Thrones companion soundtrack. But there hasn’t been extensive work between two of the most powerful R&B/Pop artists of this generation. It’s been a while since we got a batch of new SZA music. She’s been sporadically collaborating with artists, such as a Justin Timberlake collab for the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. However, SZA did sneakily confirm that she will be dropping a new single soon.

That new music may come alongside another long-brewing piece of art. After giving her fans hope for new music in the form of “Good Days,” she also responded to a fan about a potential new collaboration with Abel. “When will u work with The Weeknd,” asked a fan on Twitter. “We be talkin bout dat,” replied SZA. 

Earlier this fall, SZA confirmed that she and Drake did date briefly after the rapper dropped bars about the fact on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.” “So It was actually 2009 lol,” SZA said on Twitter, clearing the air on Drake’s “Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08” line. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol,” she continued.  “I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

 

