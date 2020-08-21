Rap Basement

SZA Is Happy With TDE After "Hostile" Comment: "Don't Nobody Need To Free Me"
Doja Cat Claims She's Dropping A Track Titled "NAS" Next Week
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
SZA Is Happy With TDE After “Hostile” Comment: “Don’t Nobody Need To Free Me”

Posted By on August 20, 2020

The singer recently called the relationship with her label “hostile” but she now makes it clear that she and Punch disagree but it’s all love.

Despite her previous tweets, SZA is happy with Top Dawg Entertainment. Yesterday, SZA kicked off a firestorm on social media after calling her relationship with her label “hostile.” The singer grew tired of questions about her next album, especially because it has been three years since her debut release, Ctrl. SZA told fans to direct their concerns to Punch, TDE‘s president, before telling a fan that her relationship with TDE has “BEEN hostile.”

SZA, Punch, TDE, #FreeSZA
Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Fans added that Punch has only told them that SZA’s next record would arrive “soon,” and the singer revealed that’s the same answer she receives from her label. Not long after, the “#FreeSZA” hashtag began trending, and now, SZA is back on Twitter to say that she’s happy just where she is, regardless of her supporters advocating for her freedom.

“Don’t nobody need to free me Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing ❤️ I love y’all ,” the singer wrote. A fan told her that she was singing a different tune yesterday. SZA added, “Lmao when u don’t get somewhere By urself u can’t always make ALL the decisions by urself. And das ok Sometimes u gotta be patient .. sometimes no is a blessing.. ‍♀️ i trust the ppl around me.”

“And by being patient I mean ME !! I gotta learn it *paaatience paaaatience paaatience is a virtue*” Check out her posts below.

Via HNHH

Doja Cat Claims She's Dropping A Track Titled "NAS" Next Week
Tokyo Vanity Airs Out Industry, Is Asked "To Be A Writer For Hoes Who Can't Rap"
