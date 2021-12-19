Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott Changes Instagram Bio Back To Tease Upcoming Album “Utopia”
119
0
Young Thug Says He Doesn’t Write Down Lyrics, Prefers To Freestyle
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1985
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
860
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA Lands Acting Role

Posted By on December 19, 2021

SZA will make her big screen debut.

Although SZA has not released an album since her beloved Ctrl dropped in the summer of 2017, she still finds ways to captivate her fanbase. It seems as though each time she drops a single, it garners just as much attention as any other artist’s full-length project.

Her releases this year in the form of this month’s “I Hate U” and her stellar collaborative track “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat both landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 7 and No. 3 respectively.

As she likely doe not plan to drop an album before the year’s end, SZA is currently looking to other endeavors, which include transitioning from the mic to the camera. On Friday (Dec. 17), she posted a story to Instagram, announcing she landed a role for an upcoming acting gig: “Can’t believe I got the part I wanted. She’s an actress.”

She made the announcement in the form of a cake her friends bought her to congratulate her which reads: “Congrats record breaker and fire actress.”

When addressing the story, SZA clarified she was gifted the cake, and appreciates everyone congratulating her: “Lmao thank y’all ! And before y’all start somebody BOUGHT me this cake . It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative .”


SZA is now the latest R&B or hip-hop star to jump into acting, as The Weeknd will act in a show he helped put together called The Idol, and Megan Thee Stallion may not be acting, but she inked a deal with Netflix to executive produce new shows for them.

It has not been announced yet whether SZA will be acting in a TV show or a movie, but it is an exciting development nonetheless.

How do you think SZA will do in her acting debut?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott Changes Instagram Bio Back To Tease Upcoming Album “Utopia”
119 525 9
0
Young Thug Says He Doesn’t Write Down Lyrics, Prefers To Freestyle
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott Changes Instagram Bio Back To Tease Upcoming Album “Utopia”
119
0
Young Thug Says He Doesn’t Write Down Lyrics, Prefers To Freestyle
106
0
The Kid LAROI Recounts The Story Of Juice WRLD’s Death In New HBO Doc
159
0
Drake Speaks Out Following Tragic Death Of Drakeo The Ruler
596
0
SZA Lands Acting Role
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Roddy Ricch thailand
93
0
Gucci Mane Street N***a Christmas
106
0
Domo Genesis IDFK
159
0
Melii Winter in New York City
172
0
Sally Sossa Moncler Coat
146
0
Derez De'Shon Abandoned
225
0
Unfoonk & Young Stoner Life Feat. Blac Youngsta Silent
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Asiahn “All I Want” Video
225
0
DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
384
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1403
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott Changes Instagram Bio Back To Tease Upcoming Album “Utopia”
Young Thug Says He Doesn’t Write Down Lyrics, Prefers To Freestyle
The Kid LAROI Recounts The Story Of Juice WRLD’s Death In New HBO Doc