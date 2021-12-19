SZA Lands Acting Role

Although SZA has not released an album since her beloved Ctrl dropped in the summer of 2017, she still finds ways to captivate her fanbase. It seems as though each time she drops a single, it garners just as much attention as any other artist’s full-length project.

Her releases this year in the form of this month’s “I Hate U” and her stellar collaborative track “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat both landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 7 and No. 3 respectively.

As she likely doe not plan to drop an album before the year’s end, SZA is currently looking to other endeavors, which include transitioning from the mic to the camera. On Friday (Dec. 17), she posted a story to Instagram, announcing she landed a role for an upcoming acting gig: “Can’t believe I got the part I wanted. She’s an actress.”

She made the announcement in the form of a cake her friends bought her to congratulate her which reads: “Congrats record breaker and fire actress.”

When addressing the story, SZA clarified she was gifted the cake, and appreciates everyone congratulating her: “Lmao thank y’all ! And before y’all start somebody BOUGHT me this cake . It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative .”





SZA is now the latest R&B or hip-hop star to jump into acting, as The Weeknd will act in a show he helped put together called The Idol, and Megan Thee Stallion may not be acting, but she inked a deal with Netflix to executive produce new shows for them.

It has not been announced yet whether SZA will be acting in a TV show or a movie, but it is an exciting development nonetheless.

How do you think SZA will do in her acting debut?