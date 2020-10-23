Rap Basement

SZA Made Ty Dolla $ign Absorb Crystal Energy When Creating "Hit Different"
79
0
B.o.B. Feared For His Life After Revealing Flat Earth Theories, Blasts Neil deGrasse Tyson
119
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
874
0
SZA Made Ty Dolla $ign Absorb Crystal Energy When Creating “Hit Different”

Posted By on October 22, 2020

It worked because he says “the hook came immediately.”

The smooth sounds from SZA and Ty Dolla $ign have gained steam on social media after becoming a viral hit, but “Hit Different” is a vibe that didn’t need online traction to become a standout. Fans are eagerly awaiting more music from SZA, and while she works that out with her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, behind the scenes, Ty Dolla $ign is sharing that SZA advised him of how he should act while recording his portion of their The Neptunes-produced single.

Ty recently sat down with Vulture and said that SZA knew exactly how she wanted the song to come out, so she told her fellow singer that crystals were a must. “She had all these, like, crystals set up, and she wanted me to stand in the correct way to get the right energy,” said Ty. “I did it, and the hook came immediately.”

In just a few hours, Ty’s third album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign will hit streaming services, and it’s a project that is stacked with hitmakers. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Kehlani, Musiq Soulchild, Gunna, 6LACK, Quavo, Post Malone, and Kid Cudi are just a few features that fans will find on the record. Are you looking forward to hearing Ty Dolla $ign’s latest?

[via]
Via HNHH

