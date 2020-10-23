SZA Made Ty Dolla $ign Absorb Crystal Energy When Creating “Hit Different”

The smooth sounds from SZA and Ty Dolla $ign have gained steam on social media after becoming a viral hit, but “Hit Different” is a vibe that didn’t need online traction to become a standout. Fans are eagerly awaiting more music from SZA, and while she works that out with her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, behind the scenes, Ty Dolla $ign is sharing that SZA advised him of how he should act while recording his portion of their The Neptunes-produced single.

Ty recently sat down with Vulture and said that SZA knew exactly how she wanted the song to come out, so she told her fellow singer that crystals were a must. “She had all these, like, crystals set up, and she wanted me to stand in the correct way to get the right energy,” said Ty. “I did it, and the hook came immediately.”

In just a few hours, Ty’s third album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign will hit streaming services, and it’s a project that is stacked with hitmakers. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Kehlani, Musiq Soulchild, Gunna, 6LACK, Quavo, Post Malone, and Kid Cudi are just a few features that fans will find on the record. Are you looking forward to hearing Ty Dolla $ign’s latest?