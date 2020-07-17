Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Barker Reveals Blink-182 Has An “Amazing” Unreleased Juice WRLD Collab
79
0
Kanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With Gap
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
768
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA Puts Rap Skills To The Test In Hilarious Attempt At A “Jersey Freestyle”

Posted By on July 17, 2020

SZA attempted to “Jersey freestyle” with the help of fellow Garden State native, Jay Versace, but she does not seem to think she pulled it off.

Watch out world: SZA‘s about to be the new queen of the freestyle. Well, maybe not, but at least she’s having fun with the art form. On Friday (July 17th), SZA shared a video of her and Internet-star-turned-producer, Jay Versace, kicking it at what appears to be one of their home studios. In the clip, Jay instructs his fellow Jersey-native on how to properly conduct a “Jersey Freestyle,” telling her to just “say the same sh*t over and over again…until something else comes up.”

“Here’s @JAYVERSACE teaching me how to jersey freestyle last night..I see what kinda rapper. “Drunk off the dick I needa pedialte . Mediorite pussy” like huuuhh,” SZA wrote in the caption referring to the questionable bars she proceeded to drop. SZA went on to share another clip from their freestyle session, this time showing Jay possessing “Cam’ron energy” as he spits variations of the same phrase over and over.

While SZA is not considered a rapper by any means—and certainly does not possess the freestyling skills that come naturally to many MCs—the R&B singer has definitely incorporated some hip hop flair into her music in the past. Fans have been long been waiting for a follow-up album to her 2017 masterpiece, CTRL, so maybe when the time comes, we’ll see more of rapper SZA? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Barker Reveals Blink-182 Has An “Amazing” Unreleased Juice WRLD Collab
79 525 6
0
Kanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With Gap
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Travis Barker Reveals Blink-182 Has An “Amazing” Unreleased Juice WRLD Collab
79
0
Kanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With Gap
119
0
50 Cent Trolls Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez In Savage Memes
93
0
SZA Puts Rap Skills To The Test In Hilarious Attempt At A “Jersey Freestyle”
79
0
50 Cent & Roddy Ricch To Drop “The Woo” Music Video On Pop Smoke’s Birthday
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

J.I the Prince of N.Y Feat. Lil Durk Painless
106
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Bootsyano Smoke Screen
159
0
Koffee Lockdown
159
0
Jhene Aiko Feat. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg Tryna Smoke (Remix)
132
0
Jidenna Black Magic Hour
132
0
Calboy Clueless
119
0
The Kid LAROI Tell Me Why
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

August Alsina “Rounds” Video
106
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
106
0
Kaash Paige Names The Smoking Buddies On Her Bucket List On “How To Roll”
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Barker Reveals Blink-182 Has An “Amazing” Unreleased Juice WRLD Collab
Kanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With Gap
50 Cent Trolls Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez In Savage Memes