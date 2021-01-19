Rap Basement

SZA Reacts With Glee After Cracking The Billboard Top 10

Posted By on January 19, 2021

SZA takes a moment to celebrate the fact that her new single “Good Days” has officially cracked the Billboard Top 10.

It’s not every day that TDE‘s own SZA comes through and delivers a new single, but the tail end of December marked the release of her brand new “Good Days.” Though her debut album CTRL provides plenty of replay value, the wait time has grown admittedly lengthy — as such, many were quick to dive fiendishly into her new release, driving up the view-count with relentless speed. It reached the point where SZA’s “Good Days” managed to make a serious dent on the Billboard Hot 100, cracking into the top ten right beneath Morgan Walley’s “Wasted On You.”

SZA

Craig Barritt/Getty Images 

Clearly, the accomplishment made quite the impression on the acclaimed singer. “Listen to me,” she writes, on Twitter. “I’m so fucking speechless I JUST WANNA SAY THANK YOU FOR TAKING US TO THE TOP FUCKING TEN I DONT UNDERSTAND HOW WE GOT HERE BUT GOD IS ACTUALLY WYLING . LMAO Wow THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU!! BEYOND THE INNANNETS! GOOD DAYS VIDEO COMING SOON AFFFF.”

While it’s unclear as to whether or not the massive success of “Good Days” will expedite the release of SZA‘s anticipated sophomore album, it certainly bodes well for those expecting a 2021 release. All things considered, it seems like TDE in on the verge of a major comeback year, with possible drops from SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, and Ab-Soul. Check out SZA’s celebratory message below, and sound off if you think her new single spells promising things to come. 

Via HNHH

