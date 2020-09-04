Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet
66
0
Usher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
887
1
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
768
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet

Posted By on September 4, 2020

Following the release of her brand new single “Hit Different,” SZA took to Instagram to share another new snippet from her upcoming album.

Last night, SZA fired off her new Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single “Hit Different,” a welcome reminder that her follow-up to 2017’s CTRL is indeed in the works. Though it has been quite the journey to get to this point, the surprise release seemed to spark hope that SZA’s next album might actually be around the corner — perfect timing, as all signs point to an imminent return from her labelmate and “All The Stars” collaborator Kendrick Lamar. In any case, the time feels right for a TDE resurgence, especially in the wake of the criticism that tends to circle the label’s release habits. 

SZA

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Following “Hit Different,” SZA simply couldn’t help but ride the momentum, taking to Instagram to preview another brand new snippet — presumably stemming from her upcoming body of work. Understanding that the teaser may very well elicit a good old fashioned scolding from TDE label-head Punch, SZA allowed her “sharing mood” to win out, much to the delight of the fans — a group that includes Justin Timberlake, who hit up the comment section to show support.

As for the song in question, it sounds like another strong release from the talented singer, capturing her soulful and lyrically-thought-provoking vibe. “Yes I’ve been used to being used like this,” she sings. “Ain’t no difference, I’m immortalized in my thoughts, praise to the most I feel protection over my moods, my possessions.” According to the filename, the untitled track is produced by DJ Dahi, and the “(10 of 11)” seems to point to the song’s placement in the overall tracklist. Of course, that’s all subject to change, and by the time SZA’s sophomore LP actually arrives, it will do exactly that.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021
79 525 6
0
Big Sean’s Epic “Friday Night Cypher” Got People Talking
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet
66
0
Usher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021
79
0
Big Sean’s Epic “Friday Night Cypher” Got People Talking
146
0
Skylar Grey Previews Reggae Song Recorded For Rihanna
238
0
T.I. Demands 50 Cent Set A Date For Verzuz Battle
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tekashi 6ix9ine Feat. Akon Locked Up Pt 2
79
0
Big Sean Feat. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9" & Eminem Friday Night Cypher
93
0
Chloe X Halle Feat. Doja Cat, Mulatto & City Girls Do It (Remix)
93
0
SZA Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Hit Different
146
0
DJ ENVY Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Fabolous Sittin In My Car
119
0
Lil Durk The Voice
159
0
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Feat. Don Q & Trap Manny Vroom Vroom
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DJ Khaled Feat. Drake “Popstar” Video
119
0
Lil Wayne “Big Worm” Video
93
0
DaBaby Feat. Quavo “Pick Up” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet
Usher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021
Big Sean’s Epic “Friday Night Cypher” Got People Talking