SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet

Last night, SZA fired off her new Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single “Hit Different,” a welcome reminder that her follow-up to 2017’s CTRL is indeed in the works. Though it has been quite the journey to get to this point, the surprise release seemed to spark hope that SZA’s next album might actually be around the corner — perfect timing, as all signs point to an imminent return from her labelmate and “All The Stars” collaborator Kendrick Lamar. In any case, the time feels right for a TDE resurgence, especially in the wake of the criticism that tends to circle the label’s release habits.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Following “Hit Different,” SZA simply couldn’t help but ride the momentum, taking to Instagram to preview another brand new snippet — presumably stemming from her upcoming body of work. Understanding that the teaser may very well elicit a good old fashioned scolding from TDE label-head Punch, SZA allowed her “sharing mood” to win out, much to the delight of the fans — a group that includes Justin Timberlake, who hit up the comment section to show support.

As for the song in question, it sounds like another strong release from the talented singer, capturing her soulful and lyrically-thought-provoking vibe. “Yes I’ve been used to being used like this,” she sings. “Ain’t no difference, I’m immortalized in my thoughts, praise to the most I feel protection over my moods, my possessions.” According to the filename, the untitled track is produced by DJ Dahi, and the “(10 of 11)” seems to point to the song’s placement in the overall tracklist. Of course, that’s all subject to change, and by the time SZA’s sophomore LP actually arrives, it will do exactly that.