SZA Says TDE’s Punch Told Her She’s “Losing [Her] Individuality”

We’re nearing the end of 2021 and fans have yet to hear any news about SZA’s forthcoming album. Her debut studio album Ctrl was released back in 2017 and continues to be hailed in R&B circles and beyond, yet still, SZA has not delivered on her sophomore effort. We’ve received several one-offs and collaborations over the years, most recently few soundtrack additions that the singer has shared.

In August 2020, SZA described her relationship with her label as hostile, kicking off a controversy that caused Top Dawg Entertainment’s President Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. to come forward. They were able to lay it all to rest, but that wasn’t the last time SZA aired out a few feelings.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

Earlier this year, she took to social media to express that she “hates [her] label so much” before resurfacing to clarify that Punch “fights for” her. At the top of 2021, SZA told Cosmopolitan that her sophomore record would arrive this year, saying, “This album is going to be the sh*t that made me feel something in my (heart and gut)… That’s what’s going to go on the album. I’m making all different types of sh*t every day from different places in my spirit.”

As we wait, SZA took to Twitter to pose a question to her followers. “Y’all think I’m losing my individuality? [monocle emoji],” the singer asked. “Punch said I am lol so I jus wanted to ask.” Hundreds of SZA’s fans jumped in with words of support, but one person’s response caught her eye.

“N*gga we don’t know you,” said the Twitter user before SZA replied, “LMAO honestly [crying emoji].” Check it out below.



Twitter