SZA Shares A Sultry BTS Shot Of The “Good Days” Video

SZA‘s follow-up to her debut album CTRL is undeniably one of the most highly-anticipated releases in 2021. The New Jersey native began the rollout of the unnamed SZA2 back in the summer of 2020 when she released its lead single “Hit Different,” with Ty Dolla $ign. At the top of the year, she unleashed the album’s second single “Good Days,” which quickly worked its way up to the top 10 on the charts. Making immeasurable waves with her first full-length project, fans are eager to see what’s next in store for the TDE artist. The songstress is giving fans a peek at what’s to come down the line, sharing a behind the scenes shot from the new video for the single.

The ‘R&B’ crooner shared a stunning shot of herself on the set of the upcoming music video for the single. In the photo, SZA poses in a gas station squatting position inside of a gas station, rocking a sexy white crop top and daisy dukes, paired with sky-high stiletto heels. She kept her signature curly tresses loose for the scene, striking a gorgeous look for the camera. Simply captioning the photo, “Good days bts,” with a camcorder emoji. She also tagged celebrity personal photographer Blair Caldwell in the caption.

The 30-year-old songstress has also vocalized interest in bringing on Frank Ocean for the remix of the song, but there are currently no plans for the remix right now. She also recently celebrated scoring her first solo top 10 hit.