Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In "Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1" Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee's Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
Featured

SZA Shares Throwback Photo With Ashanti From When She Was 13-Years Old

Posted By on September 15, 2021

SZA dug through the archives to find photographs of she and Ashanti.

Sunday night, while Ja Rule and Ashanti caught with Entertainment Tonight at the VMAs, R&B songstress SZA stepped in with a message for Ashanti.

When she was 12 or 13, SZA started, she waited in line for upwards of ten hours just to get an Ashanti autograph. She finally did get that autograph and more than a decade after their first interaction, Ashanti took some time between killing it at the VMAs and shutting down the Ja vs. Fat Joe Verzuz to commemorate their second interaction on Instagram. 

Posting the clip of SZA explaining the autograph situation to her in front of both Ja and an Entertainment Tonight reporter, Ashanti penned a beautiful caption. 

“This was such a beautiful moment last night,” Ashanti wrote. “We don’t see enough women empowerment.. Women camaraderie.. Women showing women love. The perception is that women are so “Catty”…. This genuinely made my heart smile and I can’t lie it made me feel a lil emotional. @sza you are beautiful with a beautiful soul inside and out… and your Talent is Amazing. Love u too I’m a big fan as well.”

It was a beautiful moment and luckily for fans, SZA dug through the archives and found photos of the exact moment she met Ashanti back in 2000.

It’s rare we get to see full-circle moments like this, especially for people at the level of SZA and Ashanti but when it happens it’s a special moment and this exchange between the two singers has been nothing short of special. 

What do you think of these throwback photos? Let us know in the comments.  

Via HNHH

