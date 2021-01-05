Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
53
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”

Posted By on January 5, 2021

SZA is reflecting on her Grammy snub.

Of the many amazing artists that have been snubbed by the Recording Academy at the Grammy Awards, SZA’s is one that is most perplexing. Her critically acclaimed debut album CTRL earned the singer four nominations at the 60th Annual ceremony in 2018, as well as landing her a spot on the Best New Artist nominees list. She lost the category to Alessia Cara, causing an intense backlash from many music fans confused as to how the young pop singer beat SZA


David Becker/Getty Images 

SZA herself, however, does not hold any grudges about the snub. “I’m just a girl from the ’burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy,” she said during a cover interview for the February Cosmopolitan“I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f**king business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some s**t in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit,” she continued.

“So it’s not a heavy burden. Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago—it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?


Nicholas Hunt/MTV/Getty Images

 

All that the 30-year-old “Good Days” singer is focused on now is cultivating her person. “Right now, more than ever, I’m just figuring it out—who I am and what I want that to be,” she went on. “Before, it was more about letting people know that I was a good writer and that I shouldn’t be counted out. And now it’s more, You have power; you can shape the world based on the things you genuinely care about.

 

The February issue of Cosmopolitan that SZA graces the cover on will be available to purchase on January 12th. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159 525 12
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
53
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185
0
Drake Producer Cardo Clears Up Possible “CLB” Release Date Speculation
159
0
The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Saiyan Bussdown
53
0
Westside Gunn, Wale & Smoke DZA The Hurt Business
119
0
Stunna 4 Vegas What It Do
172
0
K Camp Don't Drink Dasani
132
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD Toast
146
0
Soulja Boy Pandemic
225
0
Madlib Hopprock
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
371
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
437
0
Mama’s Baby
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming