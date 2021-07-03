SZA Teases She May “Scrap” Forthcoming Album & “Start From Scratch”

For those awaiting news of SZA‘s sophomore album, she has recently offered an update. The singer is taking to the virtual stage in Los Angeles’s popular Wisdome event space to highlight Grey Goose Essence, the liquor brand’s vodka that is reported infused with “real fruit and botanical essences.” Women’s Wear Daily reports that that SZA incorporated an ethereal, flower-filled backdrop to her performance that was paired with a futuristic landscape.

“I wanted to mix cyber things with spiritual stuff…I love that part-computer, part-human thing, mixing that with nature,” the singer told the outlet. She was asked how things were going with recording her follow-up to her successful debut album Ctrl, and it seems there may be a bit of a delay.



Ser Baffo / Stringer / Getty Images

“I’m actually probably about to scrap all of it and start from scratch,” SZA said. It was noted that she was “half-joking” with her answer. “I think [my fans will] be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought. I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

“I’m literally not talking about my album anymore until it’s out in the world,” she continued. “At this point, I’m gonna start jinxing it, and I don’t want to jinx anything.”

SZA has previously taken to social media to air out frustrations with her label. She called her relationship with her label “hostile” back in August 2020, and months ago, she added that she “hates [her] label so much.” However, the singer has also come forward to praise executives, including Top Dawg Entertainment’s Punch, for having her back.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images