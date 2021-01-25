Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11409
1
Wiz Khalifa
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA Wants A Frank Ocean “Good Days” Remix

Posted By on January 25, 2021

After fan began requesting a Frank Ocean remix to her new “Good Days” single, SZA took the initiative to reach out to the elusive singer.

It’s always nice to see an artist interacting with their fans, though history shows that a delicate balance must be reached. In SZA‘s case, the dynamic tends to be mostly positive, to the point where the TDE singer recently went so far as fielding an oft-demanded request.

SZA

Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Following the release of December single “Good Days” with  Jacob Collier, many immediately mobilized behind the idea of a Frank Ocean-assisted remix. In fact, the momentum got so undeniable that SZA took a moment to acknowledge the possibility, confirming that she intended to reach out to the elusive Ocean to float the concept. “I’ma ask,” she confirmed, and while that doesn’t exactly guarantee that it’s coming, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

It goes without saying that both Frank Ocean and SZA are among the modern r&b landscape’s most beloved and acclaimed artists, and hearing them collaborate on “Good Days” would certainly be well-received. Of course, Frank Ocean also happens to be one of the game’s most elusive presences, a quality that TDE signees are likely quite familiar with — this is, after all, the label that houses Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar. We can only hope that SZA finds success in her mission, as some new Frank Ocean would certainly be a welcome way to kick-off 2021. Not that SZA needs the help — “Good Days” recently found success on the Billboard charts, a milestone that sparked a gleeful response from the CTRL singer.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
66 525 5
0
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
79
0
Bizarre Of D12 Back In The Studio After Hospital Scare
66
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, BRS Kash, Young Dolph, & More
146
0
Ace Hood Says He Was “Flattered” By Meek Mill Comparison
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Lox Recognize
79
0
Azealia Banks Murda She Wrote
106
0
Dave East Mercedes Talk
93
0
Fredo Back To Basics
66
0
Lil Mosey Holy Water
172
0
Nechie Feat. Lil Durk Like A Dream
119
0
D'Angelo Feat. Method Man & Redman Left & Right
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
146
0
Higher
106
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
Bizarre Of D12 Back In The Studio After Hospital Scare