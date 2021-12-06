Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Berner Explains How He Nearly Secured Jay-Z Verse On “GOTTI”
132
0
DaniLeigh’s Mother Reportedly Quits As Her Manager
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2356
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1721
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SZA’s “I Hate U” Tops Apple Music & Spotify Daily Charts

Posted By on December 6, 2021

The “Love Galore” singer scored another smash.

Back in August, SZA tweeted a link to a three-pack of SoundCloud singles and said she was just “dumping random thoughts.” 

“Joni,” “I Hate You” and “Nightbird” were posted to a random SoundCloud account, and after a four-year wait since 2017’s Ctrl, fans swarmed to hear new music from the TDE songstress

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I Hate You” quickly became a TikTok favorite, and nearly four months after it was originally released, SZA brought the record to Apple Music and Spotify last Friday (December 3). 

Re-released as “I Hate U,” the song picked up right where it left off. After just one day, “I Hate U” sat atop the Apple Music Top 100: USA and Spotify’s Top 200 United States charts. The record continues to dominate the charts, and as of the time of publication (December 6), “I Hate U” remains atop both platform’s daily U.S. charts and is cementing itself as a bonafide smash. 

Over the weekend, SZA took to social media to thank her fans for their unwavering support, and pushing the former SoundCloud loosie to the top of the charts. 

“Y’all really made my biggest debut a SoundCloud jam and I dunno how to say thank you enuff,” she tweeted. “Sorry if it’s annoying BUT I REALLY AM SO THANKFUL AHHHH PLAY I HATE CHU TIL HE HATE CHU.” 

While there has been no official word on when fans can expect another full-length effort from the 32-year-old, “I Hate U” is a solid consolation, and according to the charts, the excitement for new SZA is as strong as ever. 

What do you think of “I Hate U” dominating the Apple Music and Spotify daily charts? Let us know down in the comments. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Berner Explains How He Nearly Secured Jay-Z Verse On “GOTTI”
132 525 10
0
DaniLeigh’s Mother Reportedly Quits As Her Manager
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Berner Explains How He Nearly Secured Jay-Z Verse On “GOTTI”
132
0
DaniLeigh’s Mother Reportedly Quits As Her Manager
159
0
Justin Bieber Performs In Saudi Arabia Despite Facing Backlash From Protestors
291
0
Rihanna Tells Paparazzi New Music Is Coming “Soon, Soon, Soon”
238
0
Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2021
543
0
More News

Trending Songs

RJAE Show Me My Opponent
172
0
Clyde Guevara Old Me
172
0
Lil Gnar Stick Baby
238
0
C-Murder I Don't Wanna Go Outside
397
0
Shordie Shordie Counter
225
0
BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Susan Carol Snowflakes
199
1
2FeetBino Feat. Seddy Hendrinx Settle
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
93
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
225
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Berner Explains How He Nearly Secured Jay-Z Verse On “GOTTI”
DaniLeigh’s Mother Reportedly Quits As Her Manager
Justin Bieber Performs In Saudi Arabia Despite Facing Backlash From Protestors