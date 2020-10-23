Rap Basement

T.I. Addresses The Drake Pee Bar On “We Did It Big”

Posted By on October 23, 2020

After the Drake reference in “We Did It Big” made headlines, T.I. took a moment to clear the air about the controversial lyric.

T.I. recently dropped off his eleventh studio album The L.I.B.R.A, which served as a thorough reminder of his prowess behind the microphone. And though there was much to unpack across the star-studded twenty-track project, one particular bar on “We Did It Big” ultimately went on to cause quite the stir on social media. “While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home,” T.I. rapped, in heartfelt dedication to his late friend Terrance “Cap” Beasley. “So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake, shit / Fuck it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

Drake T.I. We Did It Big

Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor / Getty Images

Though hardly a diss, Drake didn’t exactly seem thrilled by the urine-soaked namedrop, who went on to unfollow Tip on Instagram. Some immediately felt that mentioning the infamous incident was disrespectful, with others went so far as to declare the bar to be a straight-up diss. In response, T.I. took a moment to reflect on the fallout during a conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s Rap Life.

“That’s the wildest sh*t I’ve ever seen before in my f*cking life,” says Tip, after Ebro addresses the diss track rumors. “You know what I’m saying? But that sh*t, I ain’t had no malicious intent. You know these blogs going to take it and flip it however. And then I just don’t see how that could ever be taken as a diss. I don’t see how that could be. That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them if so.”

T.I. ft John Legend: “We Did It Big”

T.I. reveals that he actually moved to put John Legend on the hook following a suggestion from Rick Ross, who immediately conjured imagery of a “white piano and smoke.” Unfortunately, upon receiving the vocals from Legend, Tip learned that both John and his wife Chrissy Teigen had experienced a miscarriage. “I don’t know whether he did it before or during,” reflects T.I. “I don’t know. I just know that it made the record mean so much more to me. The fact that he chose to, I guess you could say, share that moment.”

Check out the full interview below, and be sure to go support The L.I.B.R.A right here

Via HNHH

