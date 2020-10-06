T.I. Announces “The L.I.B.R.A.” Release Date, Features, & Stimulus Package

Trump only gave American citizens $1,200 to make up for the lost jobs during the pandemic, which is definitely not enough to live on. Taking matters into his own hands, T.I. has officially announced his own stimulus package, coming through with a $12,000 giveaway to supplement his upcoming album release.

The King of the South announced his new album, The L.I.B.R.A., which stands for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta, at the end of last month and, today, he’s coming through with a few extra reveals.



First, he’s partnering with AllHipHop to give away $12,000 as part of his own stimulus package. The giveaway will start today, lasting the next ten days as fans vote on their favorite songs from each of Tip’s albums. Each day, a participant will be randomly selected to win $1,200 from the rapper.

On top of that, the release date for The L.I.B.R.A. was made clear with a new press release, with T.I. dropping his next album on October 16.

He also shared a list of featured artists on the album, naming John Legend, Young Thug, his son Domani, Lil Baby, Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Jeremih, and others.

The contest is officially open, so you can try your luck and look back on all the greatness T.I. was able to achieve.



Who’s ready for some new music from the Atlanta legend?