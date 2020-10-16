Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Calls Deyjah Harris’s Addition To “The L.I.B.R.A.” Album “Powerful”
159
0
PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals “PARTYPACK” Tracklist & Midnight Release
384
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
768
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T.I. Calls Deyjah Harris’s Addition To “The L.I.B.R.A.” Album “Powerful”

Posted By on October 15, 2020

The record is a family affair as a few of the Harris children make appearances.

The release of T.I.‘s 11th studio album The L.I.B.R.A. is upon us. The rap mogul’s longstanding career has been admired by fans and fellow artists alike, and on his latest project, T.I. has made it a family affair. The Harris brood is a blended family that has lived their lives in the public eye as either artists or reality stars, so it only makes sense that they come together musically on T.I.’s anticipated 2020 release. The rapper spoke about The L.I.B.R.A. with the New York Post and discussed what it was like working with his children on the album.

The world witnessed T.I. and his daughter Deyjah Harris steal the spotlight after he made remarks about her gynecologist visits, but since that “Hymengate” scandal, the father and daughter are said to have grown and developed a new understanding. The L.I.B.R.A. features a track titled “Deyjah’s Conclusion,” and T.I. was surprised that his teen daughter agreed to lend her voice to the record.

“Deyjah ain’t really one for the spotlight,” he said. “But I said, ‘I got a spot for a song. Do you want to speak on behalf of the women of your generation?’ I didn’t expect her to do it, and she was like, ‘I got something to say.’ The things that she had to say were so powerful.”

Fans will also find that T.I.’s 19-year-old son Domani appears on “Family Connect” and the rapper’s 20-year-old son Messiah is responsible for producing two tracks on the album.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals “PARTYPACK” Tracklist & Midnight Release
384 525 29
0
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Collaboration Rumors Debunked
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Calls Deyjah Harris’s Addition To “The L.I.B.R.A.” Album “Powerful”
159
0
PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals “PARTYPACK” Tracklist & Midnight Release
384
0
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Collaboration Rumors Debunked
265
0
Chance The Rapper Clowned For Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”
212
0
Lil Wayne Explains How Missy Elliott Was His Biggest Influence
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rich The Kid & NBA Youngboy Bankroll
79
0
Lil Gnar Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Diamond Choker
79
0
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco Lonely
93
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. DJ Mustard & Jhene Aiko By Yourself
93
0
Yung Bleu You're Mines Still (Remix)
106
0
Sada Baby Feat. Nicki Minaj Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)
106
0
Bhad Bhabie Do It Like Me
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Freddie Gibbs Feat. Conway “Babies & Fools” Video
119
0
Mulatto Feat. City Girls “In N Out” Video
132
0
Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Calls Deyjah Harris’s Addition To “The L.I.B.R.A.” Album “Powerful”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals “PARTYPACK” Tracklist & Midnight Release
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Collaboration Rumors Debunked