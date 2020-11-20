Rap Basement

T.I. Celebrates Gucci Mane & Jeezy’s Reconciliation

Posted By on November 20, 2020

With Gucci Mane and Jeezy having officially squashed their longstanding beef, T.I. couldn’t be happier with the results.

Today, hip-hop culture is basking in the afterglow of Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s reconciliation, which transpired during last night’s Verzuz battle in front of nearly two million viewers. Given the long-running nature of the feud, many — including both Jeezy and Gucci Mane themselves — had a few thoughts on the situation.

For Jeezy, it was a matter of evolution. “You know, time heals all,” he told The Breakfast Club. “That was effort, it’s in front of the world. It ain’t even for show. It’s real life and we both need to come to grips with that and really be men.” For Gucci Mane, it was a matter of cultural advancement, as he recently confirmed on his Instagram page. While it’s unclear whether we’ll see their dynamic go any further, for now, it feels like a victory for the game at large.

You know, time heals all. That was effort, it’s in front of the world. It ain’t even for show. It’s real life and we both need to come to grips with that and really be men.” – Jeezy, The Breakfast Club.

 Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Seeing the sheer impact of the monumental Verzuz, it was only a matter of time before Tip Harris chimed in with his own take on the matter. Those keeping track will likely remember his recent conversation with Jeezy, during which the possibility of a sit-down with Guwop was discussed at length. Months later, a first step has been taken, and it would appear that T.I. couldn’t be happier.

The react-ready rapper recently took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. “Great win for Atlanta!” he writes, emphasizing his ecstatic glee with not one, but fifty exclamation marks. “That was BIG!!!!!!!!!!! Trap Muzik 4 da win! Jeezy & Gucci Mane made history this evening!” At this point, one has to wonder if the Trap Music founding fathers will come together on wax at some point — but for now, this is as good a first step as any.

Check out Tip’s response to the Verzuz battle below, and sound off if you think we’ll see some new music arise as a result. 

Via HNHH

