T.I. Claims He’s Never Heard His Verse On Kanye West’s “Drive Slow” Played In Public

T.I. has been in the game long enough to have novels worth of stories to tell the world. He recently sat down with HipHopDX to discuss a long-range of topics, but a portion about Kanye West has been receiving the most attention. T.I. went on to discuss the single “Drive Slow,” which appeared on West’s Late Registration album.

“Kanye called and asked me to get on it,” Tip explained. “He said he needed a verse for it. And the strange part about it, right, the song was already five, six minutes long. I was like, ‘Ye, what you want me to do here? He’s like, ‘Man, don’t worry about it, I just need you to do a verse.’ I was like, ‘Alright, brother.’ So I did a verse for him, then he shot the video.” T.I. is in the “Drive Slow” music video, but the full version of the song is not on Kanye’s album, nor Paul Wall‘s album.

“I was like, ‘What are you going to do with this mini-movie? This is a short film.’ Know what I’m saying? That was my first time working with [director] Hype Williams and I love the record. I didn’t hear it much played in its entirety. I’ve never heard anywhere — any club, any radio station — the whole thing played from start to finish and I’m the last the verse [laughs].”

As far as Kanye’s internet antics and political aspirations, T.I. says he has his brother’s back even if he doesn’t agree with him at times. “Ye, I’m going to always appreciate his contributions to the culture and I’m going to always have love for him,” T.I. elaborated. “I look at him like a brother that’s just tripping. I’m not going to waste much time or energy trying to convince you to turn it around, to see it a different way. I’m just going to sit back and I’m going to continue to love you from a distance and just say you’re tripping.”