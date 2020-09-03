T.I. Demands 50 Cent Set A Date For Verzuz Battle

T.I. and 50 Cent are two artists who operate within vastly different hip-hop lanes. Of course, T.I. is responsible for a lot of the Southern sounds we hear today, whereas 50 Cent was an artist who upheld the New York mantle during his run. Despite this, fans have been demanding for a Verzuz battle between the two and it seems like both artists are on board. T.I. has shown particular eagerness in getting this battle off the ground as he has been looking to prove to people that he should be regarded on the same level as a Jay-Z.

Today, T.I. took yet another step into trying to get the battle off the ground as he took an antagonistic shot at 50 Cent on IG. “Pullin up to smoke @50cent @verzuztv like…. #BringMeTheBullyð @therealswizzz @timbaland MAKE THIS SCARY N**** PICK A DATEâ¼ï¸” T.I. wrote.

As you can see, T.I. is trying to get Swizz Beatz involved so that someone will finally get 50 to commit to what he started in the first place. T.I. vs 50 Cent would be a massive battle and the fans want to see it. If 50 can’t get it done, then he will certainly be doing a disservice to fans of both artists.

