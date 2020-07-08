T.I. Disses 50 Cent After Fif Responds To Verzuz Challenge

T.I. has been going after 50 Cent for the last couple of days, praying that he would answer his call for a Verzus face-off. If it does end up happening, it would likely be the most exciting battle to date.

Just as he was losing hope, T.I. finally got a response from 50 Cent, who seemingly accepted the challenge. He posted the classic clip of Tip on Crime Stoppers on Instagram with a message.

“Why you make me do this,” asked Fif. “This the first song i’m a play you so Tuff T.O.S.”

With Fiddy already plotting out the songs he will play, T.I. took the opportunity to tag Timbaland and Swizz Beatz so they could lock it in.

“I’ll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge,” wrote the Atlanta legend in his own post. “WE GOT HIM‼️HE BIT THE BAIT‼️SET THIS SHIT UP SO I CAN FINALLY SHUT THIS WATERMELON HEAD,INVISIBLE NECK ASS N***A UP ONCE AND FOR ALL‼️”

He went on to address the Crime Stoppers clip, telling Fif that he’s messing with the right one.

“As far as this clip goes…it’s cute… old,outdated,& in poor taste (much like your catalog @50cent)… however I prefer FACTS,” he said. “AND THE FACT REMAINS….I HAVE NEVER GIVEN ANY INFORMATION TO ANY FORM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AT ANYTIME IN LIFE TO GET ANYBODY ANY TIME FOR ANY CRIME‼️ Supreme told me to ask @50cent if he can say the same???”

Are you excited for the potential 50 Cent vs. T.I. Verzus battle?