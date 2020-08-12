Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Endorses Kamala Harris As Joe Biden’s Vice President
79
0
Snoop Dogg Talks Business With Starstruck Atlantic City Mayor
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
926
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T.I. Endorses Kamala Harris As Joe Biden’s Vice President

Posted By on August 12, 2020

Politically-vocal rapper T.I. took to Instagram to celebrate Kamala Harris’ newfound position as Joe Biden’s Vice President.

As one of the key founders of trap music, Tip Harris’ voice carries a certain authority whenever he issues a declaration. Though some critics have grown weary of the legendary rapper’s flashy vocabulary and methodical delivery, T.I.‘s observational and unflinching brand of social commentary has elevated him to a veritable people’s champ. Never one to shy away from speaking on societal issues, particularly those involving race relations, the respect Tip carries adds weight to whatever political endorsement he chooses to bestow. And today, he took to Instagram to voice support for Joe Biden and his new running mate Kamala Harris.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images 

Sharing an image of the new Democratic partnership, Tip voiced his approval with a simple yet effective affirmation. “Well played,” he writes, popping a digital bottle of champagne for the occasion. “Congratulations.” Now, it’s no secret that T.I. has no love for the current sitting President, Republican Donald Trump, so some might argue that he was destined to endorse the Democratic candidate regardless. A fair point, though slightly myopic — it cannot be ignored that Harris is the first Black woman to ever run for Vice President, with her potential win being a historic occasion.

While Tip seems to have found peace with casting his vote for Biden and Harris, that’s not to say all rappers share his sentiment. Kanye West, who recently launched a scatterbrained political campaign of his own, has been an open critic of Obama’s former Vice President. In fact, Kanye recently taunted Biden, claiming that he’d be able to beat him “off write-ins.” A dubious prediction at best, considering how frequently the legitimacy of Kanye’s campaign is questioned. Who’d have thought the back-and-forth “Ye Vs. The People” would be so prophetic?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Talks Business With Starstruck Atlantic City Mayor
132 525 10
0
Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Endorses Kamala Harris As Joe Biden’s Vice President
79
0
Snoop Dogg Talks Business With Starstruck Atlantic City Mayor
132
0
Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously
278
0
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
265
0
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Quincy Aye Yo
172
0
Paloma Ford Feat. Rick Ross All For Nothing
159
0
Twelve'len LIARS [ACT I]
106
0
Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
450
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
212
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
344
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo “Move Ya Hips” Video
79
0
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
185
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Endorses Kamala Harris As Joe Biden’s Vice President
Snoop Dogg Talks Business With Starstruck Atlantic City Mayor
Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously