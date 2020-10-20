Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls
106
0
Mario Doesn’t Think There’s Another Singer Who Can Compete With Him Vocally
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1032
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls

Posted By on October 19, 2020

The naysayers motivated T.I. to go hard on “The L.I.B.R.A.”

The second season of Verzuz is upon us, but until the powers that be give us more information about what to expect, we’ll just have to make do with the mysterious posts from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The pandemic made 2020 a cluster as everyone globally grasped at some sense of normalcy, but one thing that seemed to bring people together was music. DJs spun in late-night jam sessions, artists performed at-home concerts, and Verzuz matched up some of our favorite entertainers in a way that had never been done before. Plenty of artists have thrown their hats into the ring as they’ve called for their turn on Verzuz, including T.I. who recently engaged in a war of words with 50 Cent.

T.I., 50 Cent, The Breakfast Club, The Libra, Verzuz
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

It’s unclear if the two music icons will face off on the popular online series, but T.I. spoke with The Breakfast Club about his motivation behind the request. “Don’t let nobody talk you out of your victory. If you lose, let it be because you showed up and got beat. Don’t beat yourself [and] don’t let nobody else beat you with they opinion,” said T.I.

The rap mogul spoke directly about trolls and naysayers who came after his catalog once he challenged Fif. “There were people who said, ‘Who’s ever asked to put on T.I.?’ Yo mama. And that n*gga that thought enough of her to nut in her. That’s who said, ‘Let’s play some T.I.’ They only feel that way because in their young lives, what have I done beside from be on their television and social activism.” While we await news on T.I.’s potential Verzuz appearance, check out his interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mario Doesn’t Think There’s Another Singer Who Can Compete With Him Vocally
146 525 11
0
Jennifer Lopez Gets Backlash For “Black Girl From The Bronx” Lyric
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls
106
0
Mario Doesn’t Think There’s Another Singer Who Can Compete With Him Vocally
146
0
Jennifer Lopez Gets Backlash For “Black Girl From The Bronx” Lyric
172
0
Billy McFarland To Tell All His Secrets In Fyre Festival Prison Podcast
199
0
Gillie Da King Blows Up On Wack 100 For Defending Birdman
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

KOTA The Friend Dragon
132
0
Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Not Regular
159
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem Roman's Revenge
146
0
Luh Kel Real
146
0
Lou Phelps NIKE SHOE BOX
132
0
Juice WRLD & Future Fine China
146
0
M Huncho & Nafe Smallz PMW
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
159
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls
Mario Doesn’t Think There’s Another Singer Who Can Compete With Him Vocally
Jennifer Lopez Gets Backlash For “Black Girl From The Bronx” Lyric