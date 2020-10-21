T.I. Gracefully Responds To Busta Rhymes “Verzuz” Challenge

Season 2 of Verzuz is coming back soon and Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been hinting at some of the possible line-ups. Busta Rhymes was a name they confirmed was seriously interested in getting into the ring and it appears he’s felt that way ever since Tip tried to get lined up with 50 Cent and Jay-Z. Busta Rhymes told Fat Joe that he wanted all the smoke with Tip, saying, “I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I’ma bust your ass,” adding that they’re going to “do it with grace.”

Well, T.I. has gracefully declined the offer, stating that perhaps the age gap between them is a bit too wide for this one to make sense. “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time,” Tip said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.

Instead, T.I. offered that Busta Rhymes and Twista go up against each other. When asked who he previously wanted to see in the Verzuz ring, he stated that he already made that clear. Then he went on to address the possibilities of going against Young Jeezy.

“Incredible amount of Young and his catalog. Personal patna of mine,” he said. “But if Young wanted this smoke, he’d say it.”

What do you think? Is Tip right for backing down from Busta? Sound off in the comments.

Check out the clip below.