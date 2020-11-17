T.I. Hails Kendrick Lamar As The “Most Successful Revolutionary Rapper Alive”

As we continue to wait for Kendrick Lamar to deliver his next studio album, T.I. is delivering some high praise for the Compton-born revolutionary, praising him as one of the absolute greatest.

Speaking with Ebro Darden about his 25-song The Message playlist on Apple Music, T.I. touched on Kendrick Lamar‘s impact in rap and around the world.



Chris McKay/Getty Images

“Present day, I think he’s probably the most successful revolutionary rapper alive,” said Tip about the Pulitzer Prize-winning TDE rapper. “It’s hard to sell. It’s hard to do good business in the revolutionary category. Artists like KRS-One, even Common, Mos Def, the Roots, usually have to trade commercial success for speaking truth in the revolution. And Kendrick has been the one who has been able to simultaneously achieve both. And I think that’s extremely special. That’s an art within itself.”

Time and time again, Kendrick has used his platform to deliver his activist message to the masses, which has been most present on songs like “Alright”. T.I. isn’t the only person to recognize Kendrick as one of the greatest ever. It’s basically universally agreed upon at this point.

Elsewhere during their chat, Tip also gave props to Lil Baby, specifically for the release of his high-charting single “The Bigger Picture”.

“That was very well played. It was so unexpected,” he said about the song. “I think he was of the percentile of youngsters that people kind of assume would stay out of the discussion… so for him to so eloquently speak from his perspective, not necessarily compromising one position for another. It was very well played.”

