T.I. & Jeezy Set A Date For “Verzuz”

Posted By on October 25, 2020

T.I. and Jeezy will be kicking off season 2 of “Verzuz.”

It’s been an interesting few months for T.I. as he’s sent out challenges to several rappers to face him on Verzuz yet hasn’t really got a solidified response. Tip wanted to face Hov, then had his sights set on 50 Cent but when big, bad Busta Rhymes came out to play, the King Of The South pointed him in the direction of LL Cool J

The problem with T.I. facing off against individuals like Fif or Jay-Z or even Busta is that it didn’t really line up, sound-wise. Plenty of people suggested that T.I. go against Jeezy which makes the most sense out of all of the names thrown out there. T.I. seemingly suggested it was in Jeezy’s court whether he wanted to go face-to-face in the Verzuz arena.

Well, Jeezy said he wants all the smoke and now, the two Atlanta legends will be kicking off the next season of Verzuz. The line-up was announced last night, revealing Tip and Jeezy set to square off on Thursday, November 19th at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

It’s certainly going to be one for the books. T.I. and Jeezy are both trailblazers for what trap music is today and they’ve touched the world in so many different ways. Regardless of the competitive nature, this will be one of the most anticipated Verzuz battles so far. 

Who do you think is taking this one home? T.I.? Jeezy? Sound off in the comments.

 

Via HNHH

