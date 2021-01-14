Rap Basement

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1072
0
Wiz Khalifa
1019
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit

Posted By on January 14, 2021

After opening the Trap Music Museum in his home base of Atlanta, Tip Harris has moved to bring the established to Miami with the limited-run “Lil Trap House Exhibit.

T.I’s Trap Music Museum has been a massive success for the rapper, celebrating some of the culture’s biggest influencers from the Atlanta region. In case you haven’t attended in person, the Trap Music Museum goes a long way in paying homage to the ATL’s rich history, with exhibits highlighting T.I, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and many more. 

Tip Harris

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

As one of the first museums designed to chronicle hip-hop, many have noted that the potential for expansion is extremely high, as plenty of cities boast equally rich history worthy of preservation. Now, Tip Harris has moved to bring the Trap Music Museum to Miami, Florida, by way for the Lil Trap House Miami exhibit, officially opening its doors today, for a limited-time run. “We are beyond excited to be apart of the re-growth of the black entertainment district of Overtown, Miami,” says Krystal Garner, General Manager of the Trap Music Museum. “After adding more Florida influences to Lil Trap House, we are happy to fully share the experience with everyone!”

With opening hours on Friday (4PM-12AM), Saturday (4PM-12AM), and Sunday (2PM-10PM), the Lil Trap House exhibit highlights Florida artists like Rick Ross, Uncle Luke, Trina, Trick Daddy, DJ Khaled, City Girls, and more. Should you be interested in checking out, peep the announcement below, which includes the address and the COVID-19 safety protocols that must be followed. One has to wonder if T.I. intends on expanding the Trap Music Museum even further — keep an eye out for more developments on that front. 

[via]
Via HNHH

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93 525 7
0
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket
119 525 9
0

