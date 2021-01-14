T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit

T.I’s Trap Music Museum has been a massive success for the rapper, celebrating some of the culture’s biggest influencers from the Atlanta region. In case you haven’t attended in person, the Trap Music Museum goes a long way in paying homage to the ATL’s rich history, with exhibits highlighting T.I, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and many more.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

As one of the first museums designed to chronicle hip-hop, many have noted that the potential for expansion is extremely high, as plenty of cities boast equally rich history worthy of preservation. Now, Tip Harris has moved to bring the Trap Music Museum to Miami, Florida, by way for the Lil Trap House Miami exhibit, officially opening its doors today, for a limited-time run. “We are beyond excited to be apart of the re-growth of the black entertainment district of Overtown, Miami,” says Krystal Garner, General Manager of the Trap Music Museum. “After adding more Florida influences to Lil Trap House, we are happy to fully share the experience with everyone!”

With opening hours on Friday (4PM-12AM), Saturday (4PM-12AM), and Sunday (2PM-10PM), the Lil Trap House exhibit highlights Florida artists like Rick Ross, Uncle Luke, Trina, Trick Daddy, DJ Khaled, City Girls, and more. Should you be interested in checking out, peep the announcement below, which includes the address and the COVID-19 safety protocols that must be followed. One has to wonder if T.I. intends on expanding the Trap Music Museum even further — keep an eye out for more developments on that front.