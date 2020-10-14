T.I. & Lil Baby Dropping Collab Single Tomorrow

Yesterday, T.I. made a power move and unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming album The L.I.B.R.A, which marks his eleventh studio album since first coming into the game. Boasting guest appearances from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend, it’s fair to say that the project is looking absolutely stacked, with artists spanning across two generations of hip-hop.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

And while the project was rumored to be arriving on Friday, October 16th — this latest revelation seems to indicate that T.I. intends on dropping another single beforehand. This afternoon, the legendary rapper confirmed that he’ll be releasing the Lil Baby-assisted “Pardon” tomorrow at midnight, sharing a teaser of the new video on his IG page. “Yeah y’all ass in trouble,” he writes. “Trap Muzik then & now, Elevating the standard.”

Though the clip doesn’t reveal too much of the song, the brief and notably quiet previews seem to indicate that Tip and Baby have a banger on their hands. Boasting an uptempo instrumental and some unapologetic swagger, it’s no wonder Tip drew a comparison to his beloved sophomore album in the caption. Don’t be surprised to see “Pardon” emerge as a hit, a modern-day Atlanta anthem bridging the gap between an elder statesman and a rising superstar. Check back tomorrow at midnight to hear the full track — are you excited for The L.I.B.R.A?