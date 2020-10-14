Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
913
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T.I. & Lil Baby Dropping Collab Single Tomorrow

Posted By on October 14, 2020

After revealing the stacked tracklist to his eleventh studio album “The L.I.B.R.A,” T.I. confirms he’s dropping a Lil Baby collab tomorrow night.

Yesterday, T.I. made a power move and unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming album The L.I.B.R.A, which marks his eleventh studio album since first coming into the game. Boasting guest appearances from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend, it’s fair to say that the project is looking absolutely stacked, with artists spanning across two generations of hip-hop. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images 

And while the project was rumored to be arriving on Friday, October 16th — this latest revelation seems to indicate that T.I. intends on dropping another single beforehand. This afternoon, the legendary rapper confirmed that he’ll be releasing the Lil Baby-assisted “Pardon” tomorrow at midnight, sharing a teaser of the new video on his IG page. “Yeah y’all ass in trouble,” he writes. “Trap Muzik then & now, Elevating the standard.” 

Though the clip doesn’t reveal too much of the song, the brief and notably quiet previews seem to indicate that Tip and Baby have a banger on their hands. Boasting an uptempo instrumental and some unapologetic swagger, it’s no wonder Tip drew a comparison to his beloved sophomore album in the caption. Don’t be surprised to see “Pardon” emerge as a hit, a modern-day Atlanta anthem bridging the gap between an elder statesman and a rising superstar. Check back tomorrow at midnight to hear the full track — are you excited for The L.I.B.R.A? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53 525 4
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53
0
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist
132
0
Juicy J Offers Ariana Grande A Beat For Her New Album
79
0
Ty Dolla $ign Changes New Album Title
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Toosii Met In LA
66
0
Soulja Boy Stove
132
0
Young Nudy Never
146
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
106
0
Madeintyo Feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino BET Uncut
172
0
Kelly Rowland Crazy
172
0
TM88 & Rich The Kid Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz & Southside Breakin' U Off
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
119
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
172
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist