T.I. Reacts To D Smoke’s GRAMMY Moment

Posted By on November 24, 2020

D Smoke, the winner of “Rhythm + Flow”, earned two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

In the first season of Rhythm + Flow, the rap competition show hosted by T.I., Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper, a GRAMMY Award nominee was discovered. D Smoke has officially been nominated at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and, understandably so, T.I. couldn’t be any prouder.

As we wait for more information about a potential second season of the show, the first season’s winner, D Smoke, is already becoming a huge star in front of our eyes.


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, the West Coast emcee was a star for our On The Come Up series, and now, he’s being celebrated as one of the best rappers in the world, learning on his multiple GRAMMY noms.

D Smoke is taking a moment to respond to the incredible news. T.I., one of his mentors on Rhythm + Flow, is already yelling out the news from the rooftops, saying this about the rising artist.

“Love it when a plan comes together. @dsmoke7 you earned every moment you’re enjoying right now. You worked hard and pushed yourself and your art above and beyond expectations. @iamcardib @chancetherapper & I saw something special in you and we’ve been proven right ever since. Love and Respect Lil Bro. Congratulations on your 2 Grammy nominations I know #Inglewood Proud AF!!!! Salute.”

As Tip implied, D Smoke is nominated in two categories: Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

Congratulations to D Smoke, and every other nominee!

Via HNHH

