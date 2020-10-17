Rap Basement

T.I., Rich The Kid, & Pop Smoke Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on October 17, 2020

T.I. dropped his new album “The L.I.B.R.A.” while Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” got a Lil Wayne remix, plus new music from Rich The Kid and Sada Baby.

Every week, HNHH has been bringing our readers some heat thanks to our Fire Emoji playlist, and we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. This weekend, we are back with yet another update to the playlist, so here is our breakdown of what you can expect.

Starting the list is the track “Amazon” by Money Man which is a song that many of his fans will truly appreciate. From there, we’ve got 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s “Glock In My Lap,” which was an immediate standout on their new project Savage Mode 2. Next up on the list is perhaps one of the more energetic songs here. Of course, we are talking about Sada Baby and Nicki Minaj‘s remix of “Whole Lotta Choppas” which seemingly came out of nowhere.

Following the release of T.I.‘s new project The L.I.B.R.A., we had to include his track “Pardon” which features the likes of Lil Baby. These two are Atlanta megastars and it only makes sense for them to be on a track together. Rounding out the list is Pop Smoke‘s “Iced Out Audemars” which was blessed with a Lil Wayne feature on the remix. We also have Rich The Kid‘s new track “Bankroll,” aided by NBA Youngboy. Considering the strength of all of these songs, it was quite clear we had to put them on the Fire Emoji playlist.

Check out the playlist below, and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

