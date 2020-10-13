T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked

A few weeks removed from the announcement of his upcoming studio album The Libra, T.I. has taken to Twitter to unveil the absolutely stacked tracklist. And with the project set to arrive this coming Friday, October 16th, anticipation has officially reached feverish new heights. Clocking in at a whopping twenty tracks, albeit lined with intros, outros, and interludes, Tip Harris’ eleventh studio album may very well be his most feature-heavy to date.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With guest appearances from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend, the project feels closer to compilation than a full-fledged solo effort. That’s not necessarily a negative, however, as it serves as a testament to T.I’s vast network of hip-hop associates. Not to mention that some of these collaborations appear extremely intriguing — the Benny & Jadakiss posse cuts comes to mind.

Check out the full tracklist below, and should you be eager to catch an early glimpse of what The L.I.B.R.A has to offer, be sure to revisit the lead single “Ring,” featuring longtime T.I. collaborator Young Thug. Based on what’s coming, have your expectations for the project changed at all? Sound off below.