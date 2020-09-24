Rap Basement

T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Posted By on September 24, 2020

T.I. spoke to Tory Lanez following the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion, detailing what he said during their conversation.

T.I. has been vocal in his support for Megan Thee Stallion after the star came forward and admitted that she was allegedly shot in the feet by Tory Lanez

The situation remains unclear. We know Megan’s side of the story but Tory has been radio silent for the last several months, choosing not to speak on the incident. 

Apparently, after T.I. voiced his concerns with Tory, the two had a conversation, which Tip detailed in his new interview with Complex. He started off by speaking about how important it is to support Megan.

“I feel like Black women are the most attacked, least protected, least defended, most vulnerable, and most exposed species on this Earth,” said the King of the South about the Tory and Megan shooting. “I don’t know what the fuck happened. I know what she says happened, but I don’t know why it happened. But I know if it did happen, that’s everybody’s responsibility to make sure that this young lady feels supported and that she knows that the community and the culture is behind her. I think that’s important. I think that’s all of our obligation and responsibilities, not even as artists, or as rappers, or as executives in this business, but as men, as a Black man. We can’t allow nobody, myself included, to be out here goddamn letting off shots at women in bikinis. Now, I just have a problem with that.”


Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He followed up by speaking about the conversation he had with Tory.

“Listen, I don’t know, man. But, I spoke to him and he said the shit didn’t happen like that,” said Tip. “I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen. I told him I understood that. I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.’ If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to. I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture. We’ve got to speak out on that. We’re the fuck n***as if we don’t.”

Elsewhere during the interview, T.I. speaks on Kanye West, the possibility of a new album, his “Ring” collaboration with Young Thug, his upcoming series with 50 Cent, and more.

[via]

Via HNHH

