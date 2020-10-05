T.I. Stands Up For AOC & “The Squad”

T.I. has never been one to shy away from vocalizing his thoughts on a given matter, be it pertaining to the world of music or political discourse. On the latter note, Tip has never been much of a Donald Trump fan, using his platform of Instagram to be a vocal critic of the recently COVID-stricken President. Yesterday, the rapper once again found himself engaging in an interesting discussion, this time pertaining to a perceived Twitter double-standard working against the political quartet of Alexandria Ocsario Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley — known by many as “The Squad.”

The basic premise centers around the notion that Twitter has been banning users wishing death and illness upon Donald Trump following his COVID-19 diagnosis but allowing such threats against “The Squad” to go unchecked. It didn’t take long for Cortez to notice the double standard, calling out Twitter for ignoring similarly-natured threats leveled against her. In response to a message reading “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension,” Cortez seemed unimpressed at the inaction taken against her more vocal detractors.

Evidently, the hypocrisy was enough to spur Tip Harris into action. On his own Instagram page, he tagged Jack Dorsey’s social media giant and hit them with a direct question on the matter.”@twitter …. so people can’t threaten or wish death on #45 in light of his illness (which is fair and righteous)…. But doing it to these 4 Queens is somehow deemed acceptable???? @realsway How????Someone please explain.”