T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Troubling sexual abuse accusations aimed at T.I. and Tiny Harris have been surfacing on the internet for well over a week now. Soon after T.I.’s beef with Tiny’s former friend Sabrina Peterson (who accuses the Atlanta rapper of holding a gun to her head) began, 15 women came forward with sex trafficking allegations about both T.I. and his wife Tiny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

In public statements, the couple has vehemently denied the accusations brought forward about them, and other members of the music industry have also stepped up to defend the Atlanta rap veteran and former Xscape singer.



Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Regardless, MTV Entertainment has decided along with T.I. & Tink that it is best for their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, to halt filming and production. In a statement to Deadline, a representative from MTV Entertainment said, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

This latest development in the ongoing allegations against T.I. & Tiny follows news of one of their alleged abuse victims hiring high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom to take legal action against them. With legal matters coming into consideration, it probably is a good move for the couple to remove themselves from the public eye.