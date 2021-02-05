Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
93
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12706
1
Wiz Khalifa
1985
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Posted By on February 5, 2021

MTV halts production for T.I. and Tiny’s reality show to “gather more information” about the sexual abuse accusations brought against the stars.

Troubling sexual abuse accusations aimed at T.I. and Tiny Harris have been surfacing on the internet for well over a week now. Soon after T.I.’s beef with Tiny’s former friend Sabrina Peterson (who accuses the Atlanta rapper of holding a gun to her head) began, 15 women came forward with sex trafficking allegations about both T.I. and his wife Tiny.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

In public statements, the couple has vehemently denied the accusations brought forward about them, and other members of the music industry have also stepped up to defend the Atlanta rap veteran and former Xscape singer.

T.I. and Tiny attend the premiere screening of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Regardless, MTV Entertainment has decided along with T.I. & Tink that it is best for their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, to halt filming and production. In a statement to Deadline, a representative from MTV Entertainment said, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

This latest development in the ongoing allegations against T.I. & Tiny follows news of one of their alleged abuse victims hiring high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom to take legal action against them. With legal matters coming into consideration, it probably is a good move for the couple to remove themselves from the public eye.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
93 525 7
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
93
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
79
0
Rod Wave Makes Peace With His Record Label
106
0
T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
132
0
Sauce Walka Slams Lil Uzi Vert’s Homage To Lil B: “That Is A Sticker”
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Keyshia Cole I Don't Wanna Be In Love
66
0
Locksmith Feat. Jon Connor Angels & Demons
66
0
Curren$y Misty
79
0
Bow Wow My Pain
132
0
Morray Kingdom
146
0
Young Rog Feat. Summer Walker Bullshit
132
0
Night Lovell Counting Down the List
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
132
0
Cardi B “Up” Video
119
0
88GLAM “Urgent Messages” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
Rod Wave Makes Peace With His Record Label