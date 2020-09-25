T.I. Turns 40 & Anonnounces New Album

With every passing year, rap legend T.I. seems to evolve further into the OG archetype, wasting no opportunity to spit game to the newcomers. In fact, many have found themselves hanging on Tip’s every word, to the point where his reactions and insights into worldly affairs have brought in quite the turnout. As it happens, today has marked quite the eventful day for the rapper slash businessman, marking his official departure from the thirty-somethings and entry into the forty club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Coinciding with his milestone birthday, Tip also took a moment to announce his brand new album and first since 2018’s The Dime Trap. After a few cryptic teasers and recent single “Ring,”T.I. has confirmed that his eleventh studio album would be called The LIBRA, an acronym for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta. Given everything he has helped contribute to his city, from entrepreneurial investments to the Trap Music Museum, it’s fair to say that there’s certainly a basis for his claim.

At this point, The Libra has yet to receive a proper release date, though it is coming “soon” — a favored expression in the rap game. But given that the birthday boy has recently dropped off some self-directed visuals for “Ring,” it wouldn’t be surprising to see the project arrive before the end of the year. Either way, it should be interesting to see what T.I. has been cooking up, and be sure to show the Trap Muzik founding father some birthday love in the comments below.