Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Pain Clears The Air About His Relationship With Travis Scott
79
0
Lil Xan Confirms He’s “Been Sober From All Prescription Pills” Since Suffering Seizures
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
728
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T-Pain Clears The Air About His Relationship With Travis Scott

Posted By on July 15, 2020

T-Pain clarifies what happened the night Travis Scott fell asleep in the studio.

The life of an artist is a tiring one. Between touring, recording, and balancing a normal life, musicians are ultimately sleep deprived in the midst of carrying out there career. T-Pain knows this first hand, though he needed to make that clear to his fans after revealing that Travis Scott once crashed during a session. 

The singer shared a story about the time he was working on beats with Travis Scott in the studio and was working hard to craft some beats after the Astroworld rapper showed him a few cuts of his 2018 project before it was released. As Pain was grinding it out, he turned around and Travis Scott and his entourage had fell asleep. Travis was apparently asleep standing up which is pretty impressive. 

As fans caught wind of the story, Travis Scott began facing backlash for crashing in the middle of a session but Pain had to clarify that everything is cool between them. “Come on y’all. It ain’t that serious shit happens all the time. Me and @trvisXX cool,” Pain tweeted.

Despite this, fans were still riding with Pain in this non-existent feud. Many reminded Pain of his legendary catalog while others downplayed Travis Scott’s overall talent. Peep Pain’s tweet below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Xan Confirms He’s “Been Sober From All Prescription Pills” Since Suffering Seizures
79 525 6
0
DJ Khaled Announces New Album “Khaled Khaled” Featuring Drake
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

T-Pain Clears The Air About His Relationship With Travis Scott
79
0
Lil Xan Confirms He’s “Been Sober From All Prescription Pills” Since Suffering Seizures
79
0
DJ Khaled Announces New Album “Khaled Khaled” Featuring Drake
119
0
DaBaby Announces 2 Drive-In Concerts
119
0
J.I The Prince Of N.Y Is Ready For His Crown: From Drake & Roddy Ricch Co-Signs To “Welcome To The G-Starr Vol. 1”
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kyle Feat. Tyga & Johnny Yukon Money Now
66
0
THEY. Feat. Tinashe Play Fight
66
0
Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Feat. Virgil Abloh SHOES
66
0
ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
199
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
185
0
Phresher Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Fivio Foreign All The Smoke 2.0
199
0
Problem Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg Don't Be Mad At Me (Remix)
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Freddie Gibbs Feat. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” Video
66
0
Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Pain Clears The Air About His Relationship With Travis Scott
Lil Xan Confirms He’s “Been Sober From All Prescription Pills” Since Suffering Seizures
DJ Khaled Announces New Album “Khaled Khaled” Featuring Drake