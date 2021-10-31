T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

It is officially Spooky Season. With it being Halloween and all, there’s plenty of creepy tracks that are probably on rotation as people gear up for tonight’s festivities. However, for those who aren’t indulging in any Halloween fun, it’s a regular Sunday that certainly requires the right vibes before Monday hits. As usual, we’ve rounded up the best of the best in R&B this week for our weekly R&B Season playlist. Here’s your breakdown:

Mahalia hasn’t missed once this year. With the slew of singles she’s dropped over the past few months, it seems that a follow-up to Love And Compromise could be on its way. She teamed up with AJ Tracey earlier this year for her single, “Roadside.” Now, she’s enlisted Rema and Ayra Starr for the official (+234 Remix).

T-Pain‘s dished out a handful of solid singles this year while also extending his talents to guest appearances for artists like Krizz Kaliko and AJ Tracey. This week, he blessed fans with his latest single, “I’m Cool With That.”

Other contributions on this week’s playlist include Asiahn’s “We Can,” Alina Baraz‘s “Maze,” and Buju’s “For Here.”

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlists.