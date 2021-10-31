Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”
635
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4037
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1099
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Plus, Asiahn, Buju, and Alina Baraz claim spots on this week’s playlist.

It is officially Spooky Season. With it being Halloween and all, there’s plenty of creepy tracks that are probably on rotation as people gear up for tonight’s festivities. However, for those who aren’t indulging in any Halloween fun, it’s a regular Sunday that certainly requires the right vibes before Monday hits. As usual, we’ve rounded up the best of the best in R&B this week for our weekly R&B Season playlist. Here’s your breakdown:

Mahalia hasn’t missed once this year. With the slew of singles she’s dropped over the past few months, it seems that a follow-up to Love And Compromise could be on its way. She teamed up with AJ Tracey earlier this year for her single, “Roadside.” Now, she’s enlisted Rema and Ayra Starr for the official (+234 Remix).

T-Pain‘s dished out a handful of solid singles this year while also extending his talents to guest appearances for artists like Krizz Kaliko and AJ Tracey. This week, he blessed fans with his latest single, “I’m Cool With That.”

Other contributions on this week’s playlist include Asiahn’s “We Can,” Alina Baraz‘s “Maze,” and Buju’s “For Here.”

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlists. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”
635 525 48
0
Drake Seemingly Drunk At URL’s “Til Death Do Us Part” Event
490 525 37
1

Recent Stories

T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”
635
0
Drake Seemingly Drunk At URL’s “Til Death Do Us Part” Event
490
1
Post Malone’s Manager, Dre London, Launches New Music Label
265
0
Kanye West Announces The Return Of “Sunday Service”
1019
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Sean & Hit-Boy Chaos
225
0
Megan Thee Stallion Megan's Piano
132
0
Gang51e June Feat. Kevin Gates 4Reign Gangsta
146
0
Don Q Who Wants Smoke?? Freestyle
159
0
DJ Chose Feat. Yung Bleu Trying
146
0
Alicia Keys Best of Me
172
0
ssgkobe Caddy
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
291
0
DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
238
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Pain & Mahalia Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From “Escape Plan” Off Of “Utopia”
Drake Seemingly Drunk At URL’s “Til Death Do Us Part” Event