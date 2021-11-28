Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Pain Says Younger Artists’ Focus On Overnight Success Is “Super Disturbing”
199
0
Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2091
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

T-Pain Says Younger Artists’ Focus On Overnight Success Is “Super Disturbing”

Posted By on November 27, 2021

T-Pain says younger artists are too focused on momentary success over longevity.

T-Pain says that younger artists are too focused on achieving overnight success rather than building longevity. The veteran rapper discussed the issue, which he finds “super disturbing” on Twitter, Friday night.

“The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth,” Pain wrote. “It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start.”

T-Pain
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

He didn’t reference anyone in particular, but Pain frequently provides advice to fans who are attempting to break through as artists in their own right, while streaming on his popular Twitch page.

Back in July, he went on a lengthly rant about originality in music: “You know when your shit sounds like somebody else’s shit. You’re making it because you’re in the studio like, ‘What’s the number one record now? We need to make another one of those.’ Stop doing that! Stop! You’re not original! Give me some original shit!

He continued: “Are you seriously telling me that you sat here watch me tell a bitch to eat a dick and you thought that wasn’t original? Are you seriously sitting here telling me ‘eat a dick’ is the bad part of music? Stop!! Just fucking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music!”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission
185 525 14
0
NLE Choppa’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Pregnant
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

T-Pain Says Younger Artists’ Focus On Overnight Success Is “Super Disturbing”
199
0
Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission
185
0
NLE Choppa’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Pregnant
304
0
Adele’s “30” Achieves Biggest Debut Of The Year
212
0
Chad Johnson & YK Osiris Trade Shots Over $325k Earrings
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

Troy Ave The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1
106
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah Modern Day Miracle
146
0
B-Lovee Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie My Everything Pt II
93
0
Wavy Navy Pooh Who Want Smoke?? Freestyle
106
0
Soulja Boy Smoke Thru Your City
119
0
Busta Rhymes Feat. Pharrell & Diddy Pass The Courvoisier Part II (Remix)
304
0
Wifisfuneral Geek!
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
291
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
304
0
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Pain Says Younger Artists’ Focus On Overnight Success Is “Super Disturbing”
Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission
NLE Choppa’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Pregnant