Takeoff Announces NTF Platform “Apes In Space” That Comes With Perks

Posted By on December 1, 2021

One lucky owner will join Takeoff on an actual future trip into space.

Another rapper is stepping into the NFT lane and this time, Takeoff from Migos is adding his name to the financially lucrative industry. This isn’t just about an NFT collection—Takeoff is looking to launch himself into space with a few lucky people by his side. We’ve watched as people have made millions in this space, including billionaires and their friends, but Hip Hop figures have certainly been making waves, as well.

Takeoff recently announced that he will be launching his own NFT platform Apes in Space this week. According to HypeBeast, “A pre-sale for 2,000 whitelisted members, 20% of the NFT supply, will kick off on December 5, followed by a public sale on December 6.”

Takeoff
Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty Images

The Apes in Space website reportedly states: “The Apes In Space team has years of experience in the marketing and digital space under its belt. With Takeoff (1/3 of Migos) as part of the team, the Apes In Space project has more connections in the NFT space than any other collection… We spent months crafting the art of the project and we couldn’t be happier with the final result.”

For those who become involved with Apes in Space, a select few will earn certain rewards including joining Takeoff on an actual trip to space. We’ve watched as several people have catapulted themselves into the great beyond and it is quickly becoming the new normal for people with a few extra zeroes in their bank accounts.

Possibly going to space isn’t the only perk; two people will reportedly be gifted with tickets to a Migos concert. Check out Takeoff’s announcement below.


[via]
Via HNHH

