Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”

The current state of R&B is once again a hot topic thanks to The Joe Budden Podcast. In recent years, artists, critics, and fans have discussed the evolution of the genre, and while there is plenty of talent in the industry, many have been quite judgmental. Disapproving comments have included criticisms about R&B being boring and not having as much sonic diversity as earlier generations—specifically the 1990s and 2000s—but Joe Budden suggested that things are going pretty well, albeit the women are outshining the men.

He had a significant amount of people cosign his sentiments, however, R&B icon Tank came through with a message for the rapper-turned-podcast host.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

“Joe, Joseph. Don’t do this,” Tank said in a video. “My friend, my brother, don’t you do this. Don’t you sit up there and say the new generation of male R&B artists is trash. Don’t you do that. Just say the women are having a moment. Just give them their flowers without trying to put us in the grave. Well, not us, I’m old. But still, just give their flowers.”

Tank mentioned a few names like Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, and Yung Bleu, telling Budden not to call them “trash.” He added that women should be celebrated without tearing down their peers. Check it out below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Budden’s take.



