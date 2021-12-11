Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
172
0
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2528
1
Papoose November
1390
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Budden believes the women are outdoing the men these days, and Tank has a thing or two to say about it.

The current state of R&B is once again a hot topic thanks to The Joe Budden Podcast. In recent years, artists, critics, and fans have discussed the evolution of the genre, and while there is plenty of talent in the industry, many have been quite judgmental. Disapproving comments have included criticisms about R&B being boring and not having as much sonic diversity as earlier generations—specifically the 1990s and 2000s—but Joe Budden suggested that things are going pretty well, albeit the women are outshining the men.

He had a significant amount of people cosign his sentiments, however, R&B icon Tank came through with a message for the rapper-turned-podcast host.

Tank
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

“Joe, Joseph. Don’t do this,” Tank said in a video. “My friend, my brother, don’t you do this. Don’t you sit up there and say the new generation of male R&B artists is trash. Don’t you do that. Just say the women are having a moment. Just give them their flowers without trying to put us in the grave. Well, not us, I’m old. But still, just give their flowers.”

Tank mentioned a few names like Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, and Yung Bleu, telling Budden not to call them “trash.” He added that women should be celebrated without tearing down their peers. Check it out below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Budden’s take.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
172 525 13
0
French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
172
0
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
132
0
French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials
225
0
Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report
278
0
Drake Celebrates “Free Larry Hoover” Concert With Kanye’s “I Wonder” Lyrics
371
0
More News

Trending Songs

Earl Sweatshirt Feat. Armand Hammer Tabula Rasa
185
0
Russ Russ LA Leakers Freestyle #125
291
0
Preme Feat. Swae Lee Hopscotch
212
0
RZA Feat. Flatbush Zombies Plug Addicts
199
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Birdman Stuck With Me
199
0
Cousin Stizz Blessings
238
0
DJ Premier Feat. 2 Chainz Mortgage Free
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
265
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
251
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials