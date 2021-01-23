TDE’s Punch Addresses New Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q “Verzuz” Rumors

Verzuz became one of the few good things to come out of 2020. After the global lockdown began, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took the idea of their beat battles to include songwriters, artists, producers, and so much more. There’s more of a commercial appeal to it now than there was when it began, especially with Apple Music behind them. The new season has included some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. Just the other night, Keyshia Cole and Ashantifinally faced off after several pushbacks.



Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

The other day, Timbaland asked his followers who they would want to see on Verzuz. There were plenty of responses but apparently, ScHoolboy Q popped up frequently. So frequently that rumors actually began floating around that he agreed to do it. People said that he should go up against Vince Staples or A$AP Rocky but unfortunately, neither will be happening.

Karen Civil pulled a solid for the rest of us and inquired about whether ScHoolboy Q actually going on Verzuz. “@iamstillpunch Chile… they out here saying ScHoolboy about to do a Verzuz… We know ya’ll don’t allow phones in the studio… lol,” she tweeted. Punch shot these rumors down. “Nah. Nope. We not doing this @KarenCivil. Why I’m not on the new show with you and @IAmMingLee?” He responded.

Karen insisted that Punch is always invited to the show but she did drop a quick teaser of what’s to come from Kendrick Lamar. “Now you know your always invited! Can we play that new Kendrick you played me?” She replied.

While there isn’t a timeline on when we could expect this new album from Kendrick Lamar, it seems that we might be getting our first taste of what’s to come in the near future. Punch simply responded, “YES! Soon.” We’ve heard ‘soon’ before but hopefully, the TDE camp means it this time around.