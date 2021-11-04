TDE’s Punch Announces A Room Full of Mirrors Collective & “Money Bags” Visual EP

Top Dawg Entertainment, a.k.a. TDE, is set to have one of the most memorable runs in its entire history as a record label. With the long-awaited release of Isaiah Rashad’s third studio album The House Is Burning earlier this year as well as highly anticipated forthcoming releases like SZA’s sophomore album and Kendrick Lamar’s final TDE project that both seem destined to drop at any moment, the West Coast label has continued to make major moves throughout 2021.

After announcing the signing of Long Beach rapper Ray Vaughn earlier this fall, TDE spun the block to announce its burgeoning rap collective, A Room Full of Mirrors. The collective — which consists of TDE’s Punch, Nick Grant, DayLyt, Earlee Riser, Billymarie, Lyric Michelle, Ichiban Don, Hari and Jrias Law — has so far shared a couple of songs, and this month, the crew will make its first official statement with a visual EP titled Money Bags.

Written and directed by ARFOM’s own Lyric Michelle, the visual EP is clearly inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s cult-favorite 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, and in the intriguing new trailer, the TDE-backed collective appears to reenact some of the movie’s most notable scenes as well.

TDE will be hosting a special screening of the visual EP on November 17th in Compton, and if you’ll be in the area, you can RSVP here.

Watch the official trailer for A Room Full of Mirrors’ forthcoming project, Money Bags, below.