Tech N9ne Teases New Single With 3 Mystery Features

Tech N9ne may have, on a song-for-song basis, the most material in the entire rap game. And what’s crazy is that he doesn’t appear to be slowing down, with his upcoming More Fear project set to arrive later this month. Now, Tech N9ne has taken to Instagram to preview his brand new single “Bitch Slap,” which happens to feature three mystery guest appearances. Luckily, he’s provided enough groundwork for us to fire our guesses, off the mark though they may be.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“THIS SONG IS BIIIIIG!” teases Tech, alongside a snippet of the upcoming banger. “That’s all I’mma say right now!” As for the features, the puzzle is made a little more solvable thanks to each name being numerically broken down into letters. The first, which consists of two words, seems likely to be Krizz Kaliko — Tech’s frequent collaborator and longtime Strange Music associate. The second, which clocks in at six letters, could very well be anyone — Hopsin? Eminem? We’ll have to wait and see. As for the third, nine letters, prompting some of his fans to suggest Wrekonize in the comments.

Check out the teaser below, and sound off in the comments — are you curious to see who Tech has enlisted for his “big” new tune? Keep an eye out for “Bitch Slap” to arrive in the imminent future.