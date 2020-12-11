Tekashi 6ix9ine Apparently Wants Smoke In The Ring With Gervonta Davis

It seems like the always-controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine will do anything for clout, even if that means getting his teeth knocked to the back of his throat by professional boxer Gervonta Davis for the sake of a multimillion dollar payday. Well, at least that’s what the situation is according to his best pal DJ Akademiks.



Image: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

“How does this sound: 6ix9ine versus Gervonta Davis — he said he would do it,” said Ak via his popular Twitch stream, adding that Tekashi was 100% for it but his security was more realistic and advised against the match. You would have to be the ultimate 6ix9ine fan — I’m already judging you! — to believe he could last even a round with a four-time world champion in two weight classes; Gervonta’s “knockout-to-win” percentage is on record at 95.8%. However, the real question is how much the “FEFE” emcee would get paid to even step into the ring, which Akademiks apparently thinks is in the “50 million-plus” range.

It goes without saying that 6ix9ine in the ring with Gervonta would make for social media gold, particularly after the many Nate Robinson memes following his embarrassing knockout by YouTube star Jake Paul recently. Celebrity boxing matches are definitely proving to make for highly entertaining, well, entertainment, and the bag is just too lucrative to turn down in some cases. Using Nate and Jake as an example again unfortunately, both reportedly only received $600 USD a piece for their showdown. At least Jake Paul got a budding friendship with DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas out of it; Nate, on the other hand, got turned into a social media laughing stock.

Check out Akademik’s report on the matter archived by The Shade Room below, and let us know if you think this is a genius idea to get a bag for 6ix9ine or is the “GUMMO” rapper just being, as he likes to put it, “stoopid”: