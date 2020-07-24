Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Who Is Flo Milli?
119
0
Ski Mask The Slump God Confirms Album In October
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs $5 Million Deal For One Performance: Report

Posted By on July 24, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly be performing songs from his upcoming album, being paid $5 million for a live-streaming deal.

The news is in… it looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine will be hitting the stage again — virtually, of course — as he has reportedly just signed a deal worth $5 million to perform songs from his upcoming album in the coming weeks.

Exclusively giving the details to TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed that the paperwork has been filled out and he will make $5 million for his first performance since being released from prison. The star, who will soon be off house arrest and is on a social media hiatus until then, will be dropping an album in the coming weeks and he is looking forward to performing it for his fans.

The live-streamed show will be taking place on Saturday, September 5 at 8 PM EST. Does that mean that his album drops the day prior for New Music Friday?


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It will go on for approximately one hour and there will apparently be ways to interact with the rapper.

As for what we can expect for his grand return to the stage, it looks like it will be a colorful affair. There will be lots of eye candy, dancers, a live band, and more according to the outlet.

It will be hosted on the GlobalStreamNow app.


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Will you be tuning in? Side note, do you plan on listening to his new album?

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Who Is Flo Milli?
119 525 9
0
Ski Mask The Slump God Confirms Album In October
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Who Is Flo Milli?
119
0
Ski Mask The Slump God Confirms Album In October
185
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs $5 Million Deal For One Performance: Report
159
0
Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
172
1
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shoreline Mafia Feat. Wiz Khalifa How We Do It
172
0
Amir Obe Shadow
132
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Rick Hyde & Heem It's Over
172
0
070 Shake Feat. Tame Impala Guilty Conscience (Tame Impala Remix)
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Kaelin Ellis Dinosaurs
172
0
Curren$y Feat. Conway Riveria Beach
185
0
Blac Chyna Feat. Trippie Redd Cash Only
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
146
0
Excitement
199
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Who Is Flo Milli?
Ski Mask The Slump God Confirms Album In October
Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs $5 Million Deal For One Performance: Report