Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More

We’re not sure if you’ve been keeping up with the latest challenge taking over social media, but this time, you can thank Tank for launching the viral moment. The R&B veteran decided to take a chance and spark a challenge that focuses strictly on those buttery vocals as Tank wants singers to give their best renditions of Tevin Campbell’s romance classic, “Can We Talk.”

The 1993 hit was produced by Babyface and remains an R&B favorite, and thanks to Tank, we’re seeing actors, rappers, and singers belt out the unforgettable chorus.

“This is one of those R&B anthems. If you can’t sing this full chest, no microphone, no reverb, no autotune, no nothing, you’re not a real R&B singer,” said Tank, before he gave his take on the track. Soon, dozens of offerings began surfacing online. Lil Mama proved that her kills go beyond just penning bars and sang effortlessly. Even Black-ish star Anthony Anderson lent his voice and received applause from fans.

Jhonni Blaze also showed off her talents and we’re pretty sure Joyner Lucas‘s addition counts as cheating. However, if there was one that stole the show, it would be Slim Thug. 21 Savage has 24 hours to respond. Check out a few highlights from this challenge below.







