Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
278
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
357
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2660
1
Papoose November
1548
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More

Posted By on December 13, 2021

R&B singer Tank issued a “Can We Talk” challenge and people are singing their hearts out. 21 Savage has 24 hours to respond.

We’re not sure if you’ve been keeping up with the latest challenge taking over social media, but this time, you can thank Tank for launching the viral moment. The R&B veteran decided to take a chance and spark a challenge that focuses strictly on those buttery vocals as Tank wants singers to give their best renditions of Tevin Campbell’s romance classic, “Can We Talk.”

The 1993 hit was produced by Babyface and remains an R&B favorite, and thanks to Tank, we’re seeing actors, rappers, and singers belt out the unforgettable chorus.

“This is one of those R&B anthems. If you can’t sing this full chest, no microphone, no reverb, no autotune, no nothing, you’re not a real R&B singer,” said Tank, before he gave his take on the track. Soon, dozens of offerings began surfacing online. Lil Mama proved that her kills go beyond just penning bars and sang effortlessly. Even Black-ish star Anthony Anderson lent his voice and received applause from fans.

Jhonni Blaze also showed off her talents and we’re pretty sure Joyner Lucas‘s addition counts as cheating. However, if there was one that stole the show, it would be Slim Thug. 21 Savage has 24 hours to respond. Check out a few highlights from this challenge below.




Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
357 525 27
1
42 Dugg Apologizes For Pulling Out Of Rolling Loud L.A., Appears At Lil Baby’s Show
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
278
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
357
1
42 Dugg Apologizes For Pulling Out Of Rolling Loud L.A., Appears At Lil Baby’s Show
212
0
Drake’s Music Makes People Run Slower, According To New Study
424
0
Gucci Mane Announces New Project, “So Icy Christmas,” Dropping Friday
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Peewee Longway Starve
132
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
185
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
172
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
384
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
304
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
437
0
FRVRFRIDAY Time & It's Order
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
331
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
569
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
42 Dugg Apologizes For Pulling Out Of Rolling Loud L.A., Appears At Lil Baby’s Show