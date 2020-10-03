Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
715
1
Big Sean Detroit
596
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tevin Campbell Threatens Legal Action Against Jaguar Wright Over Accusations

Posted By on October 2, 2020

Wright claimed that the “Can We Talk” singer was once a prostitute who sold sex for drugs.

One of the most unproblematic entertainers in the music industry is Tevin Campbell. As a teen, the singer brought us classics like “Can We Talk” and “I’m Ready,” and throughout his longstanding career, Campbell has worked with the best of the best. He’s remained relatively quiet about his life as he continues to make music and tour, but Jaguar Wright has shifted her sight once again and targeted the 43-year-old singer.

Tevin Campbell, Jaguar Wright, Prostitution, Drugs
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

We’ve heard quite a bit from Wright as she almost weekly adds another artist to the long list of industry professionals that she’s called out in the media. Jaguar Wright has worked with the likes of Jay Z, Common, and The Roots, but she’s more recently made headlines for blistering accusations including claims that Common sexually assaulted her and stating that both Mary J Blige and Alicia Keys are gay. Most of the artists the Wright publicly talks about have ignored her claims, but Tevin Campbell made it be known that he wasn’t going to put up with her antics.

“I know Tevin but we’re not friends,” Wright said. “He ended up prostituting himself for drugs and change on Hollywood Boulevard. How does that happen with a gift like his?” Tevin didn’t take to kindly to the accusation. “According to @jaguarwright I was a sex worker on Hollywood Blvd. It’s called online defamation. Do. Not. Test. T.E.V.I.N. My lawyer is on deck. I would take that YouTube vid down if I were you.”

He added, “My past is well documented and I’ve learned from it and I own it. I will not tolerate anyone telling lies about me online.” Check out Wright’s video and Tevin Campbell’s response below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93 525 7
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report
371
0
Kehlani “Loved” Young M.A Mentioning Her Name In Flirtatious “BIG” Lyric
185
1
LL Cool J Tells Kanye West To “Piss In A Yeezy” Instead Of On Grammy Award
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

D Block Europe Feat. Aitch UFO
26
0
Ella Mai Not Another Love Song
53
0
Trey Songz Two Ways
53
0
SpaceGhostPurrp Dade County
66
0
Casey Veggies Moonwalkin
66
0
YG Jealous
66
0
K-Trap Feat. Abra Cadabra New Opp Block
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life
53
0
Make It Right
53
0
Runnin
66
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report