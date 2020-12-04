Teyana Taylor Announces Her Retirement

Teyana Taylor may have just announced her retirement from music, heavily suggesting that she’s done for good after years of feeling underappreciated as an artist.

With Spotify Wrapped offering artists the opportunity to share their year-round stats with their loyal followers, Teyana Taylor was shocked at the number of people that interacted with her releases, which included her stunning third studio album, The Album. “Wow, who did that? Y’all did that,” wrote the singer as she reacted to her big numbers for the year. Then, she went on to speak about her journey as an artist, seemingly announcing her retirement in the post.

“I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the machine, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol…So I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world,” wrote Teyana, suggesting that she will fully focus on her next chapter as a mother and video director.

“To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know,” she added. “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup.”



Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

If Teyana Taylor is truly retiring from releasing new music, she’s leaving behind a tremendous legacy as an artist. We’re looking forward to seeing Teyana’s next steps.