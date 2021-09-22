Rap Basement

Teyana Taylor Announces “The Last Rose Petal” Farewell Tour

Posted By on September 22, 2021

Teyana Taylor will be bringing her farewell tour to a city near you this November.

After teasing her farewell tour earlier this summer, Teyana Taylor has now taken one more step towards retiring from her music career. As promised, the K.T.S.E. artist will be embarking on her final tour, which has been sentimentally titled The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour.

According to Complex, Teyana Taylor will hit 12 major cities in November, and tickets for the highly anticipated The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Teyana Taylor walks the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer,” Teyana Taylor wrote in her heartfelt tour announcement on Instagram. “Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

Check out the tour dates and Teyana Taylor’s full statement below:

November 7: San Francisco, CA
November 8: Los Angeles, CA
November 11: Dallas, TX
November 12: Houston, TX
November 15: Chicago, IL
November 16: Detroit, MI
November 18: Toronto, ON
November 21: New York, NY
November 23: Silver Spring, MD
November 24: Philadelphia, PA
November 27: Mashantucket, CT
November 30: Atlanta, GA

